Alberta Mainstreet poll finds province sweet on a UCP majority

Albertans are having a summer affair with the idea of a conservative government.

On Tuesday, a freshly-released Mainstreet poll found that if an election could be held right away the United Conservative Party would form a majority government.

The numbers show that 57 per cent of those polled would vote UCP, while 29 per cent were in favour of an NDP government, 4 per cent Liberal and 9 per cent would elect an Alberta Party.

“It appears to be a summer of love for the newly minted United Conservative Party (UCP) in Alberta," read a statement from Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research. “But of course, there is no election yet – and more importantly, the UCP still needs a permanent leader. One side-effect of the merger vote appears to be a spike in the number of undecided voters. In April, 15% of voters were undecided, that number is now 27% on the generic ballot, nearly double.”

Despite these encouraging numbers, Maggi states there's no election on the horizon, especially not tomorrow, and as the economy recovers UCP candidates can't take any excitement for granted.

"Rachel Notley and the NDP have time on their side," read the statement. "That combined with renewed strength in the economy in Alberta, means a unified Conservative Party cannot take anything for granted leading up to the 2019 election.”