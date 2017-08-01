Calgary spending $52K on public art to encourage foot traffic on 17 Avenue

Public art meant as a business boon is being met by a critical eye by some 17th Avenue business owners as they continue to be plagued by crippling construction.

Currently, crews are working on the stretch between Centre Street and 1 Street SW. The road is completely closed to traffic at 1 Street SW and will be closed for at least three months while crews work on replacing water and sanitary lines before repairing the road itself.

As the project continues on, public art is being installed to draw in foot traffic and help businesses.

Block by block, each art project is ringing in at $13,000 and will roll out during the duration of 17th Avenue's makeover.

The first wave is launching August 1 with four projects, three of which are being put on by local artists. daniel j. kirk, the lead artist for cREative Realm said the project is a good step forward in building relationships between individual artists and the city.

"This year's vision is about how people perceive construction and we're trying different mediums," kirk said.

Logan Tolsma, senior transportation engineer with the city, said this is only one of many initiatives the city's tried to let Calgarians know that 17 Avenue is still open for business.

"We're trying to find creative solutions to support the businesses in those areas," Tolsma said. "The goal of these projects is to encourage that interactive experience, the space so that Calgarians can go down there while construction is underway."

As Metro has reported, the city also spent $60,000 in ad campaigns and radio station gift card giveaways to get people to the Beltline main street.

Tolsma said the Municipal Government Act prevents businesses from claiming lost revenue due to city maintenance or infrastructure investment, so the city can't just mitigate the impact on 17th directly by giving them cash, or a break on taxes.

He said similar initiatives have been launched in places like New York.

Business owners along the stretch are mixed about the art, and how effective it will be to get customers in stores.

Erin Mueller, owner of Naina's Kitchen, was surprised at the price the city's shelling out for art. She noted if they spent a portion of the budget on better signage she might see more foot traffic.

"I appreciate the public art, and feel it's an important part of revitalizing communities. I don't feel its the most effective way to help businesses during construction," Mueller said.

She added for a project that's meant to spur local talent and economy she wonders why not all the artists are local.

"That just seems ridiculous to me as well," Mueller said.

On the opposite side of the street at Embarcadero Wine & Oyster Bar, owner Heesung Kin thought the installation of recycled keys hanging from a canopy called Unlock was a playful nod to Paris' love locks.