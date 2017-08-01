City of Calgary drains Prairie Winds Park pool after complaints, scrapes

Splish splash no more.

The City of Calgary has closed a recently completed spray park and pool in Prairie Winds Park until further notice with no clue as to when it could open again.

The pool, which was rough enough around the edges to scrape swimmers feet, and a problem with the spray park's chlorination system mean crews are busy trying to make quick fixes to bring the cool summer park back into commission.

The city logged nearly 40 complaints about the surface of the lazy river.

"We had some incidents of rough concrete," said city spokesman Doug Marter. "The pool is shut down, completely drained."

When complaints began rolling in through 311, the city did do some spot fixes last week, but complaints continued so workers will go in and grind and sand the entire pool.

Marter wouldn't speculate how long the pool and spray park could be closed.

"Obviously, given the hot weather we would hope it's as short a period as possible," Marter said. "I'm not prepared to speculate."

Marter said there is a combination of reasons the park could be having issues. For the spray park's chlorine issue he said a combination of high temperatures and big crowds could be causing the chlorine to dissipate faster.

Marter said any repairs at this point will be under warranty as part of the entire park's $12 million development.

"We're not sure how the roughness is occurring and why, but certainly if it's covered off under our warranty issue, workmanship, anything like that, then obviously we'd deal with that accordingly," Marter said.

Because of the current in the lazy river, Marter said the floor's surface has to have some texture so that swimmers can stand up and not slip from the current.

"It's creating a fine balance," Marter said.