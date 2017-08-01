Inn from the Cold opens overflow shelter for first time since June

A Calgary shelter said they’ll be required to open their overflow shelter for the first time since June on Tuesday night.



Inn from the Cold said at least 18 children and their parents will sleep on cots at Inn from the Cold’s overflow emergency family shelter at Know United Church.



Due to this influx of families with small children, the shelter is asking the community to support them with the donation of size five and six diapers, other baby supplies and new towels.



Further, Inn from the Cold said this situation underscored the need for more affordable, supported housing units for families in Calgary.



Inn from the Cold operates Journey House, a nine-unit supported housing program for single mothers and their families, and has purchased a second building that will have 10 larger units for families and a family resource centre—slated to open this fall.



According to the Calgary Homeless Foundation there are approximately 200 homeless families in Calgary.