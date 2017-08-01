Kenney hopes to have party help develop his conservative platform
UCP leadership candidate Jason Kenney plans for online portal for feedback
Jason Kenney has is taking a new approach to developing party policy - crowdsourcing from party members.
The leadership candidate for the Alberta United Conservative Party wants to invite party members to contribute their thoughts on what the party platform should be - should he become leader.
"Let's face it, our conservative coalition fractured over the last decade, partly because of a top down style of leadership," Kenney said.
Kenney said he doesn't want to run a "Presidential campaign," referencing current political leadership in the U.S.
He said if he's elected he'll leader, he'll organize policy workshops in regions around the province to invite informed and open debate around policy.
He'll invite his constituents to do the same.
All members will be able to rank their preferred policy resolutions using a secure online platform.
Finally, those resolutions will be brought to the floor of their founding convention for debate, where they will form the foundation of he party's policy.
