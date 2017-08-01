Man rescued from Glenmore Reservoir by passing runner

A young man is recovering in hospital after being pulled from Glenmore reservoir Tuesday morning by a good samaritan.

Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department, said they, along with EMS, were called to north Glenmore Park just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning with reports of a man having been pulled from the water by a woman who was out for a morning run.

“She noticed a boat in the water without anyone in it and thought that was a bit odd,” Henke said.

The woman walked down to the shoreline to get a closer look and saw something in the water.

“She thought it might be a beaver or some sort of animal, but quickly realized it was actually a person,” she said.

The runner then got into the water and pulled a man in his mid-20’s to the shore.

The woman then ran up to the pathway and flagged a passing cyclist who then called 911 while the woman returned to the man on the beach.

Henke said when the CFD and EMS arrived the man was breathing and conscious but not completely lucid.

“He was not quite coherent,” she said.

Henke said the patient was accessed by EMS and then taken to an area hospital.

It was determined that the boat found near the man was not his and it is unclear if he is even connected to the boat in any way. The circumstances and timeline on how he came to be in the water are unclear.

The CFD said they will be recommending the woman for a Calgary Fire Department Beyond the Call by the fire crew tht attendend the incident.