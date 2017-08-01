Off-highway vehicles banned from southern Alberta Forest due to fire risk

The province has issued a ban on off-highway vehicles (OHVs) in certain wooded areas of southern Alberta.

The ban extends from the southern side of the Red Deer River down to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park, in the Forest Protection Area.

Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, says the ban is due to the rising threat of forest fires.

“We are closely monitoring the situation as the fire hazard is reaching extreme levels throughout the forest in Southern Alberta. Any fire that starts could spread out of control in a very short time, that’s why we are taking additional steps to reduce the chance of any human caused fires starting.”