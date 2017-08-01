Police seek assistance identifying suspect in Walmart sexual assault

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who inappropriately grabbed a woman at a store in southeast Calgary.

According to police, on Tuesday, July 25, around 10:15 p.m., a woman was shopping in a Walmart, located in the 300 block of Shawville Boulevard SE when she noticed an unknown man following her as she moved about the store.

The woman continued shopping, at which point she saw the man standing in front of her. He then approached the woman and inappropriately touched her with consent.

She was able to free herself and notified two men who were nearby in the store.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police said investigators believe that the same man also approached another female in the store around the same time.

Police are seeking to speak with anyone who might have had contact with the man around the time of the offence or anyone who is able to identify him.

The man is described as Indigenous, approximately 25-years-old, 5’10” tall, and clean-shaven. He was wearing dark blue jeans and a long grey hoodie.