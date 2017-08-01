News / Calgary

Things to do for Historic Calgary Week

History buffs can enjoy dozens of events in Calgary this week to learn more about the city's heritage

Join Doug Coats as he explains why the railroad played a significant role in the creation of our city, and its current design. Enjoy stories from the golden age of rail. The walk runs from 7 -8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 2. Meet at the John Dutton Theatre on the second floor of the Central Library.

In case you missed it, it’s Historic Calgary Week and the Chinook Country Historical Society is marking the event with walks: lots and lots of guided walks (and a few presentations.) While it is already mid-week, you’ve still got time to catch plenty of interesting ones. We’ve singled out five, but check the group’s website at Chinookcountry.org for the full list. Almost all the walks are free.

