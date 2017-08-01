WestJet reports $48.4-million Q2 profit, up from $36.7 million a year ago
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — WestJet (TSX:WJA) says it earned $48.4 million in its latest quarter, up from $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.
The Calgary-based airline says the profit amounted to 41 per diluted share for its second quarter, up from 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $1.06 billion, up from $949.3 million a year ago.
WestJet says its operating margin grew to 7.4 per cent for the three-months ended June 30 compared with 6.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.
Capacity measured by available seat miles increased 6.3 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles grew 8.9 per cent.
Most Popular
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-
Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire
-
Halifax man charged after going more than 100 km/h on Barrington Street
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary