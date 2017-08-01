WestJet reports $48.4-million Q2 profit, up from $36.7 million a year ago

CALGARY — WestJet (TSX:WJA) says it earned $48.4 million in its latest quarter, up from $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The Calgary-based airline says the profit amounted to 41 per diluted share for its second quarter, up from 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $1.06 billion, up from $949.3 million a year ago.

WestJet says its operating margin grew to 7.4 per cent for the three-months ended June 30 compared with 6.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.