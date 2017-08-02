Alberta chiefs of police adopt province wide framework for naming homicide victims

A framework for naming homicide victims across the province put forward by Alberta’s police chiefs on Wednesday means the names of homicide victims could be kept secret.

Andy McGrogan, president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police and Chief of police in Medicine Hat, said the framework is based on the principal that every person has privacy rights.

“Including deceased folks,” he said.

McGrogan said he believes the framework is simply a checklist for determining if it’s appropriate to name homicide victims.

“I think the consensus around the room is that it doesn’t change a lot other than it does layout the basic framework and the law around it,” he said. “ But, every homicide is unique as we know and we have to consider certain factors before we release the name.”

The eleven chiefs at the two-day meeting voted unanimously to adopt the framework—advised by legal experts, the privacy commissioner and the province’s solicitor general—which makes a distinction between releasing the name of a homicide victim because it’s in the public good or because it’s public interest.

Calgary’s chief of police, Roger Chaffin, said he doesn’t believe the framework changes anything “ideologically” for the Calgary Police Service when it comes to naming homicide victims, but said public interest doesn’t trump privacy.

“I don’t believe it changes anything for us but allows us a moment of reflection to say, ‘Have we done the right thing and have we considered the right facets before we go ahead and do this?’” he said.

Chaffin said the policy will lead to a more consistent response across the province, while still considering each case individually.

“Are we singing from the same song sheet? Do we have the same facts before us? And then it allows each of us on a case-by-case basis to determine how we’re going to do that,” he said.

“There is no such thing as a blanket policy. There is no either you will or you won’t. Everything has to be considered on its own merits and that’s something we have to really grab onto.”

The document also said families of victims should be considered as victims as well when deciding whether to name victims.