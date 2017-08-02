Alberta's chiefs of police present united front asking for Police Act overhaul

Alberta’s chiefs of police have developed a document they hope will lead to having the province’s “antiquated” Police Act on the legislative agenda for 2018.



Andy McGrogan, president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police and chief of police for Medicine Hat, said the province’s current Police Act is terribly outdated.



“If you go back to the 1800’s you’ll find the RCMP northwest police act, they use some of the same language that our police act does today,” he said.



McGrogan said the chiefs believe the act doesn’t serve citizens, members of the police forces, or the policing organizations well in its current state and that the document has a number of recommendations to improve the act.



He said they’d be sending the document to Alberta’s justice ministry with hopes of seeing swift movement on the issue.



“We’re going to have some success in this area—we need to. It’s not just about what the chiefs think,” he said. “We’re hearing from the police associations and we’re hearing from the community continually about the frustration and the cost associated with how we’re now dealing and trying to work around this really antiquated act.”



Calgary’s chief of police Roger Chaffin has been a vocal critic of the police act during his tenure. He’s raised issue in the past with how the act deals with HR issues including being punitive rather then restorative in nature.



“Our members need to know it’s not draconian in nature,” he said. “People can make mistakes or have issues of judgment that can be remediated and our system can be more rehabilitative than punitive.”



Chaffin said the chiefs know that the minister listens to them when they speak as a collective voice, but he said they aren’t trying to tell the government what the act should look like, simply that it needs an overhaul.



“The act is very complex but it affects everything we do and we want to make sure the government knows how serious the chiefs think this is,” he said.