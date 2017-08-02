Calgary council cherry-picks Chabot's secondary suite tweaks

Council's secondary suite woes will live to see another term.

On Wednesday, council debated Coun. Andre Chabot's notice of motion he hoped would inch along the secondary suite debate.

The Ward 11 councillor's pitch bore a certain resemblance to Coun. Shane Keating's notice of motion from last year. Chabot wanted to fine landlords for advertising illegal suites – hoping it would give the city more authority to inspect suites and bring them into compliance.

He planned on limiting the number of free development permits developers could snag to one a year, which he said would cut down on those currently using the system for their own economic good while the city subsidized the program.

One of his more controversial requests was to have administration identify where secondary suites are suitable and create a framework where residents can petition to apply for a redesignation.

This, he thought, would help the city cut down on wasted time debating each of the suites on the council floor, and help Calgary make more suites safer for residents.

But some of his colleagues disagreed. Coun. Druh Farrell said the work was "too little too late" and Coun. Brian Pincott sarcastically questioned the feasibility of parts of Chabot's pitch.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi left his chair to debate the item. He wondered out loud at how the city could possibly enforce a rule against landlords who advertise illegal suites for rent. Ultimately the mayor asked that council vote against all of Chabot's asks, except for two items, which ultimately passed.