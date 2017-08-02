News / Calgary

Calgary police identify sexual assault suspect

A woman was followed by a man in a southeast Walmart on August 1

Police say they have now identified this suspect and will release more information once charges are laid.

A suspect has been tentatively identified in a sexual assault that occured at a southeast Walmart earlier this week, Calgary police said in a release Wednesday.

After asking the public for assistance, CPS said they received an 'overwhelming number' of tips and were able to identify the man. They are now attempting to locate him, the release said.

Further information is expected to be released when charges are laid.

