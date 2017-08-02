Calgary police searching for man with weapons history
Daniel Loveys has a significant history of robberies with a weapon and should not be approached, according to CPS
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a man wanted on warrants related to several recent commercial robberies.
A release from CPS said Daniel Loveys, 28, has a significant history of robberies with a weapon and should not be approached.
The outstanding warrants are related to robberies that took place between July 28 and July 30.
Loveys, who wears glasses, is described as 5’10” and slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.
