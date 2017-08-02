City of Calgary keeping close eye on new larger car2go fleet

As car2go shifts gears, and vehicles for bigger newer models the city's keeping a close eye on the parking situation downtown.

On Tuesday, car2go announced the launch of their Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA vehicles, four-door sedans, which once fully rolled out will bring their fleet to 200 Smart cars and 400 of the bigger vehicles.

The sedans cost 47 cents a minute, while the two-door cars are 41 cents a minute.

Coun. Evan Woolley is excited about the move joking that he can't afford a Mercedes himself, and said the company's had to explode their own business model because demand from Calgarians is so high.

In 2015, the city imposed penalties on the car-share company to quell concerns about the visible clustering of the branded vehicles in downtown streets. The new agreement included a mandate that the cars not take up more than 25 per cent of the core's parking, and be moved regularly by staff, or face increased parking rates in zones identified as regular offenders.

"We are constantly having conversations with them," said Woolley. "We have parking rations in our agreement with car2go. If the addition of these sedans shift that, we need to have conversations with them about what that agreement looks like and I have every faith in the Calgary Parking Authority and our Roads Department to assure cost-recovery and ensure a fair system."

But to help with the downtown parking that's available to the smaller Smart cars, the city also created 150 "micro-stalls" where regular-sized vehicles can't be accommodated. But the new Mercedes sedan-style cars won't fit in those stalls, and the city has no plans to create designated parking for the larger vehicles.

"We encourage all car2go users who choose to drive the smaller vehicles to try and park in one of the micro stalls first," said city spokeswoman Tara Norton-Merrin. "This way, it will leave more regular-sized spots open for other motorists."

These spaces measuring in at 1.7m wide, and 3.4m long are a little less than half the size of a regular parallel parking spot, which is 2.4m wide, and 6.4m long.

Norton-Merrin said the city believes car2go's shift in the fleet will have a minimal effect on parking but are going watching the situation closely to ensure it's fair for all motorists.

Danny Haines, a car2go user, isn't pleased with the shift of trading in small cars for the larger ones because he tends to be a single user.

"I guess it might be more useful for people who are car pooling," Haines said. "I'll continue to use car2go, but it will change the math for me a little bit, it's 15 per cent more expensive, which is a bit annoying."