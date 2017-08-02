Council votes to keep Olympic door open

Calgary City Council isn’t ready to say no to the idea of hosting the winter Olympics just yet.

After receiving the recommendation from city administration to keep the door open to negotiations with the IOC, a majority of councillors agreed to take that advice.

Four councillors – Sean Chu, Peter Demong, Druh Farrell and Brian Pincott – voted against the recommendation to keep moving forward with bid exploration.

Couns. Shane Keating and Diane Colley-Urquhart were absent from the vote.

Many councillors suggested that after having come this far and spending over $4 million, it would be wrong to just stop.