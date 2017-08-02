Council votes to keep Olympic door open
After coming this far, the city will be able to talk and negotiate with IOC on contract possibilities
Calgary City Council isn’t ready to say no to the idea of hosting the winter Olympics just yet.
After receiving the recommendation from city administration to keep the door open to negotiations with the IOC, a majority of councillors agreed to take that advice.
Four councillors – Sean Chu, Peter Demong, Druh Farrell and Brian Pincott – voted against the recommendation to keep moving forward with bid exploration.
Couns. Shane Keating and Diane Colley-Urquhart were absent from the vote.
Many councillors suggested that after having come this far and spending over $4 million, it would be wrong to just stop.
“We put quite a bit of money into this investigation and I don’t see how we can make a decision to walk away until we see what that contract is like,” said Stevenson. “I can’t see council making that decision until they have definite information.”
