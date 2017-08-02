First wave of Calgary Film Fest movies announced

So it begins.

The Calgary International Film Fest announced their first 10 films today, which includes some international festival favourites and a few fresh faces.

Borg/McEnroe, starring Shia LaBeouf, is opening the Toronto International Film Festival just a few weeks before Calgary Film. The movie follows the intense rivalry between tennis players Björn Borg and John McEnroe at the 1980 Wimbledon Championships.

“We’re always looking for standout films that are buzzing on the circuit, but we handpick for Calgary, with themes that do particularly well with our audiences,” said programming manager Brenda Lieberman. “It’s one of the best parts of our job when we find the perfect combination of titles that excite our festival fans.”

On the local flavour, A Swingers Weekend is a sex comedy exploring the relationships (and kinks) between three couples, all swinging for different reason. Calgary actor Erin Karpluk and previous Calgary film guest Jonas Chernick lead this sexually charged comedy.

Other films include Lipstick Under my Burkha (a feature from India), Spanish film A Fantastic Woman and Score: A Film Music Documentary, which follows some of Hollywood’s greatest film composers.