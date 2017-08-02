Knead to see at Calgary Fringe

Barbari, blaa, farl, nann, proja, tortilla, scone, bagel – bread. There’s one in every culture.

Making its debut at the Calgary Fringe Festival this year is Helen Knight’s The Art of Kneading, where Knight takes on three different roles, for separate stories centered on bread.

“Bread and sustenance and bread and prosperity have been linked, at least in western cultures, for millennia,” Knight explained. “It’s a staple. You know you’re being provided for if you have bread on the table, and I thought that was really powerful.”

Knight will inhabit a millennial baking in a café, a nurse abroad in Africa and an Irish immigrant in the new world. It’s an examination of the working class, or the working poor, and struggles they encounter trying to survive and make a little dough.

Knight began working on the piece shortly after the New Year, carefully choosing her characters. She had previously been to Africa, and she was struck by an old image and her own experience as a young woman in the city.

She was partly inspired by a photo her family cherishes, of her mother, by the home and hearth, kneading bread.

So Knight got to work bringing the three women in her head to life on the stage.

“I think it’s understanding where they’re coming from – their world views,” she said. “Each of them sees the world in various ways. I worked with my director quite a bit in finding the physicality of each character. Each has their own mannerisms and own way of carrying themselves. Once I find the body, I can find the voice.”

But all this isn’t to say that the play is sour dough all the way through. Knight describes it as a dramedy about poverty.