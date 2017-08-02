One dead after collision in southeast Calgary parking lot

One person is dead and another was sent to hospital in critical condition after their car was struck in a parking lot on Wednesday.

Calgary EMS spokesman Nate Pike said they received a call around 12:20 p.m. with reports of a pickup truck striking a smaller passenger car in the parking lot of the Superstore on 130 Avenue SE.

When they arrived, one of the occupants of the small car had died, while another was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the truck was also in medical distress and was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.