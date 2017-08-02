‘The sky’s the limit:’ Calgary researcher developing new class of drugs

When Dr. Pere Santamaria became a researcher at the University of Calgary 25 years ago, he never expected to make a discovery that could potentially disrupt the entire pharmaceutical industry.

But that’s exactly what he did – and a recent investment from a Swiss pharmaceutical giant means cures for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis could be on the commercial market sooner than you might think.

In 2004, an unrelated experiment Santamaria initially thought was unsuccessful led him to develop ‘nanomedicine’ – a new class of drugs that have potential to effectively treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

“Important discoveries can happen anywhere and anybody can make them. You don’t have to be a genius, you just have to pay attention to what happens around you,” Santamaria, a professor with the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the Cumming School of Medicine, said on Wednesday.

Nanomedicine works by delivering disease-specific proteins to white blood cells that cause inflammation. The proteins then bind to the cells and reprogram them to actively suppress the disease process.

“They basically clean up, and they do so without compromising general immunity,” Santamaria explained, noting current treatments for autoimmune diseases can leave patients with compromised immune systems and other unpleasant side effects.

Earlier this year, Novatris, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, partnered with Santamaria’s company, Parvus Therapeudics Inc., to start the long and expensive process of bringing nanomedicine to the masses.

“We know the observations are solid, that the drugs can treat a broad spectrum of diseases, and that’s why Novartis made the investment,” Santamaria said. “The fact they invested in our technology means that when we say it’s happening, they agree. If we are successful, this will revolutionize medicine, but we’re doing something that no one has ever done before.”

With Novatris’ support, Santamaria said the next step is to begin filing for regulatory approvals and start clinical trials, according to Santamaria.