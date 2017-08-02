Verdant Creek wildfire forces closure of Highway 93 in Alberta and B.C.

Wildfire has forced the closure of Highway 93 in both directions of the B.C. and Alberta border.



The Verdant Creek wildfire has been burning in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park since mid-July and covers approximately 5,100 hectares, according to Parks Canada.



Banff National Park tweeted out on Wednesday that Highway 93 south from Castle Junction to Radium is closed due to the wildfire and recommended people check Drive BC and 511 Alberta for updates.



They also posted on Facebook that the wildfire is affecting visibility on both Highway 93 and the Trans-Canada Highway and that Banff National Park is being affected by wildfire and smoke suppression activities.



“Highways will remain open as long as safe driving conditions can be maintained,” said the post. “If smoke settles or thickens in the valley bottom, motorists should expect speed reductions, flagging personnel, and pilot vehicles to ensure safe passage.”



Banff National Park said the safety of public, their crews and parks infrastructure and neighbouring lands is Parks Canada’s first priority.



In a teleconference on Monday, a Parks Canada incident commander for the Verdant Creek wildfire said the fire was classified as “out of control,” meaning the fire is not responding or only responding on a limited basis to suppression efforts.



She said they anticipated the fire growing over the coming days due to ongoing dry, hot weather.



There are currently 80 firefighters and eight aircrafts battling the blaze.



On Monday, the fire also forced the evacuation and shutdown of Sunshine Village.