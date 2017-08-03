Alberta bone tech gets dinosaur named after him

Mark Mitchell is a dinosaur.

No, that’s not a comment about his age – the technician at the Royal Tyrrell Museum worked so hard restoring the bones of an ancient dinosaur that officials went ahead and named it after him.

At 110 million years old, the newly discovered species has officially been dubbed Borealopelta markmitchellii.

The bones were recovered at Suncor Millennium Mine near Fort McMurray in 2011, and were then taken to the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller to be restored. Mitchell spent nearly six years and 7,000 hours working on the fossil.

It was gruelling work.

He used tools like zip guns and air scribes – which are small, pen-sized air tools that grind away at the rock – to expose the prehistoric creature’s bones and get rid of the massive amount of rock built around it.

As he was doing this, he was also adding materials to the bone so it didn’t fall apart as he was working on it.

“The bone itself it actually quite soft – it’s pretty chalky,” Mitchell said. “Especially the armour plates.”

Meanwhile, the rock around it is like concrete. Now you can see why it took nearly six years to put together – you can’t just dino-mite your way through the process.

What he ended up with was a one-of-a-kind dinosaur, and one of the best-preserved specimens in the world.

Borealopelta markmitchellii was a four-legged dinosaur with a small head, but wide belly, protected by armour plates. Mitchell described it as a walking tank with crocodile-like skin.

“We are fortunate to have such talent and excellence here in Alberta contributing to the global paleontological record and preserving our provincial history,” said Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda, in a statement congratulating Mitchell.

“Your work continues to put the museum, and Alberta, on the map as a premier destination attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually and contributing to the local and provincial economy.”