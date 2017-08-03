Alberta finance minister to review beer tax trade ruling after findings leaked
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci says he's disappointed a report on the province's beer tax policy was leaked and he'll be taking time to review the findings.
Ceci says the government should have had almost a month to privately review the findings of the three-member Agreement on Internal Trade panel, which looked into whether Alberta's policies to boost its craft beer industry violated trade rules.
He says the plaintiff, Artisan Ales Consulting, showed a lack of respect for the process by leaking the panel's report when it came out.
The panel, in a two-to-one decision, found the government's policy of providing what amounts to beer tax rebates to Alberta small breweries discriminates against out-of-province beers sold in Alberta.
Ceci says he will be taking time to review the panel's findings, but still believes the grant program meets trade agreements.
He made the remarks at a Calgary farmers market as he announced that craft beers and spirits will be allowed to be sold at approved markets across the province.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary