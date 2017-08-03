Alberta finance minister to review beer tax trade ruling after findings leaked

CALGARY — Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci says he's disappointed a report on the province's beer tax policy was leaked and he'll be taking time to review the findings.

Ceci says the government should have had almost a month to privately review the findings of the three-member Agreement on Internal Trade panel, which looked into whether Alberta's policies to boost its craft beer industry violated trade rules.

He says the plaintiff, Artisan Ales Consulting, showed a lack of respect for the process by leaking the panel's report when it came out.

The panel, in a two-to-one decision, found the government's policy of providing what amounts to beer tax rebates to Alberta small breweries discriminates against out-of-province beers sold in Alberta.

Ceci says he will be taking time to review the panel's findings, but still believes the grant program meets trade agreements.