Alberta Health Services pilots opioid dependency advice line

A hot line to provide expert advice to health care workers on the front line of the opioid crisis will be tested in a pilot program during the next seven months, Alberta Health Services said in a news release Thursday.

Primary care physicians and nurse practitioners (NPs) will be able to consult with opioid dependence specialists through the new service, which will launch August 8 and run until February 2018.

Four physicians, working in the Edmonton and Calgary Opioid Dependency Program clinics, will be available to answer questions from health care workers seeking advice about prescribing drugs such as methadone, and treating patients with opioid dependency.