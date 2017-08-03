Calgary man wanted in connection to violent home invasion

The Calgary police are asking the public for their help to locate a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion.

According to police, at about 11:45 p.m., on May 15, 2017, an unknown number of a men forced their way into a home in the 100 block of Pantella Park NW. Once inside the home, the men ransacked the house and repeatedly assaulted two men in the home with both blunt and edged weapons.

The victims, a man in his 50s and a teen, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there was no one else in the suite at the time of the attack and the suspects fled with property from the home. Investigators don’t believe this was a random attack and are currently exploring possible motives.

Achor Jal, 20, of Calgary, is currently wanted on warrants for five counts of breach of recognizance and one count of break and enter.

Jal is described as black, 6’4” tall and approximately 190 pounds.

Police continue to investigate the home invasion.