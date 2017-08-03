Calgary musician teams up with Classified for new song

Calgary musician Ruben Young is having a great year – he’s opened for Akon, the Chainsmokers and this week his new EP Bad Habits releases, featuring Canadian rapper Classified.

But let’s rewind a bit to the end of 2015, when Young was not have so great of a year.

He was broke, a girl that he was crazy about left him for someone else and he was let go of his job as a beer brand spokesman, because of the demerits on his license.

The company sent him off with a pair of tickets for a big party, as a way of saying sorry for letting him go.

Suited up, he’s at the party when Classified hits the stage. It’s worth mentioning here that, with all that was going on in Young’s life, he was channelling his experiences into writing a boatload of songs.

So when he realized he was in the same venue as Classified, he saw an opportunity.

“As soon as his show was over, I go buy two beers, I snuck into VIP, handed a beer and said, ‘Dude, I’m such a big fan,’” Young recalled. They talked for about 20 minutes, during which time Young brought up a song he was writing, Bad Habits, which he pitched to Classified.

The rapper told Young to send him an email.

“I didn’t think he’d reply to me, but four months later, I’m at his house, eating pizza with his family and in the studio with him.”

The song focuses on the lost relationship we mentioned earlier – with a girl he had been involved with on and off since high school.

“At a certain point I realized this girl is no good for me, man. She’s only doing this for attention. I kind of became her crutch,” Young said. “I became the dude she could go to when she wanted to feel wanted or sexy. But I kept going back. She literally was my bad habit for so long.”

In the lead up to the song's release, Young also was invited to open for Akon, and then won a competition to open for the Chainsmokers at Cowboys.