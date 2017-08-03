Calgary police investigate violent Dalhousie domestic conflict

Calgary police said their Domestic Conflict Unit is investigating a domestic assault that happened in the community of Dalhousie Thursday morning, along with it’s connection to a fatal pedestrian collision on the QEII.

According to the CPS, at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday police were called to a home in the 4700 block of Dalton Drive NW, after a neighbour reported a violent domestic conflict happening outside.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman in her late 30s with life-threatening injuries that are believed to be the result of a violent domestic assault.

The woman’s husband had left before officers arrived and police immediately flooded the area in attempts to locate him.

The woman was transported to the hospital and her condition has been upgraded to serious but stable.

While police were attempting to locate the husband, it’s believed he was involved in a fatal pedestrian collision with a semi-truck on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, north of the Highway 72 overpass near Crossfield.

Calgary police continue to investigate the domestic assault, but police aren’t looking for any other suspects. The Airdrie RCMP continue to investigate the fatal collision.

Police said due to the domestic nature of the incident, no further information can be released to protect the privacy of the victim and her family.