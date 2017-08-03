'Incredible shrinking LRT:' Kenney calls out government for bad Green Line deal

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it would be great if Jason Kenney wants to give the Calgary Green Line more money, so it can build more track.

Earlier this week, as Jason Kenney announced his grassroots platform in Calgary he took a stab at several orders of government over the city's Green Line deals, highlighting how they managed to get fully funded with only half of the infrastructure project they'd previously sold to the provincial and federal governments.

So far, one topic the United Conservative Party leadership race is united on is that the carbon tax must go. But in Calgary, it's providing the revenue stream that's responsible for the government's recently announced Green Line funding.

On Tuesday, Kenney said the Green Line cash isn't directly tied to the carbon tax, he called that insinuation a political gimmick by the NDP government, because all money the government raises is put into the same general revenue pot.

He then went on to say that his government committed $1.34 billion to the Green Line, which at that time was a 40-kilometre line, not a 20 kilometre stretch of LRT as it is now.

"It took the NDP two years to come up with funding for an LRT half as long, serving half as many people, half as many communities, half as many stations – it's the incredible shrinking LRT," said Kenney. "Only the NDP could end up spending the same amount of money for half as much track and half as much capacity."

He said if he were premier, he'd use his negotiating leverage to go back to the City of Calgary about the Green Line and ask why it's shrunk in half, and why the federal government, who committed to a 40-kilometre line is now only getting half for their investment.

Calgary's mayor reiterated that the Green Line deal was made between the Government of Alberta and the city, not with Premier Notley or the NDP.

"I consider this to be a done deal," Nenshi said. "If he wants to give us a ton more money we can build a ton more Green Line."