Julie Hrdlicka seeks re-election as CBE trustee

The Calgary Board of Education’s current trustee for wards 11 and 13 is hoping to continue representing the wards and using her experience to make positive change.

Julie Hrdlicka currently represents wards 11 and 13. In the upcoming October 16 election she’ll be running against Student’s Count slate member Sadiq Valliani.

Hrdlicka said after spending a lot of time in schools over the last two years speaking with principals, teachers, parents and students, she’s focused on three issues they’ve expressed to her.

The first pillar of Hrdlicka’s campaign is focusing on creating confident kids.

“If children don’t feel good about themselves they’re not going to do well in school,” she said. ”We find those ways to make kids feel safe, confident and good about themselves.”

The trustee said there are many amazing initiatives in CBE schools dealing with mental health and wellbeing already, but she’d like to see a more system wide approach.

The second thing Hrdlicka will focus on is engaging parents.

“Building that partnership with parents is critical to having a strong and vibrant education system, and I think we’re working towards it with engagement framework and engagement strategy,” she said.

Hrdlicka said it’s an ongoing issue requiring continued time, effort and resources so that parents, teachers, principals and kids feel like there really is a partnership in education.

The third thing Hrdlicka’s is campaigning on is “great schools.” She said she wants to push for sustainable funding—suggesting funding on a multi-year basis rather than annually.

Hrdlicka said an example of how funding has failed in the past is with the building of 16 new schools in the last year and a half the government funded the construction but not operating costs.