Local brews coming soon to Alberta farmer's markets

Local brewers and distillers will be able to sell their products at certain artisan and farmers markets across the province, Finance Minister Joe Ceci announced Thursday.

Starting on August 15, local liquor producers will be able to market and sell their beverages at more than 125 markets approved by the Agriculture and Forestry ministry across the province.

Alberta’s cottage wineries have been allowed to sell their products at these markets since 2008.

The co-founder of Calgary’s micro craft brewery Banded Peak Brewing Co. said the announcement is exciting for business.

“It allows us an opportunity to grow our home market a little more and connect with what’s already our main demographic,” McLean told Metro. “There’s about 28,000 liquor products available in Alberta, so being able to sell at farmer’s markets sets us apart a little bit.”

He said the brewery tries to use as many Albertan ingredients in its process, including 90 per cent of its barley.

“Our distribution is very local as well – we don’t really have taps outside of Calgary – so we’d like to home in on that local aspect and farmer’s markets are a great way to do that,” McLean added. “The more avenues they open up for us to sell our locally produced products, the better.”

Also announced was a decision by the government and Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) to create one type of license for all types of liquor manufactures.

“Instead of some small manufactures requiring a different license type, – for example, a cottage winery license and a brew pub license – all manufacturers will now have a single license type,” Ceci said.

Alain Maisonneuve, the acting president and CEO of the AGLC, said the number of small breweries and distilleries in Alberta has increased significantly over the past five years.

Currently, there are 92 liquor manufacturers in Alberta.

“By streamlining manufacture’s licenses, the difference between small breweries and brew pubs is eliminated since both will be able to own licensed premises and sell liquor in retail stores,” Maisonneuve said. “It’s win-win for industry and consumers.”

Servers will have to be trained with Proserve and expectations for responsible consumption will remain the same, Ceci noted.

“As I understand it, one-ounce tastes will be allowed – but products, when sold, have to be sealed and taken away,” he said.