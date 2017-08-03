Take a field trip of terror to the movies

The Calgary Underground Film Festival is back with their summer movie series, this year dubbed the Field Trips of Terror in August.

Taking viewers out of the typical movie theatre, the annual series aims to set a different kind of tone for a movie-viewing experience.

This year they’re playing Matinee at Eau Claire Distillery on Aug. 17, and The Blob at Luke’s Drug Mart in Bridgeland on Aug. 26.

Matinee is about a director who releases a kitschy horror film during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and The Blob is about a growing blob that eats and dissolves anything in its path. The annual summer movie series is organized by programmer Brenda Lieberman.

Q: Why these two locations?

A: Aside from them being partners of the festival, they have really cool spaces we want to work with. There’s a lot of people we’ve been talking to regarding Eau Claire Distillery that have been meaning to get out there and take a tour.

It is an old movie theatre, so we thought it would be really cool if we could tie its historic roots to a screening and get people there.

Luke’s, we’ve been toying around with the idea of doing a parking lot screening with them as well. It just seemed like this summer was a good opportunity.

Q: How does location influence the atmosphere when you’re watching a movie?

A: Part of what excites us is looking to find a thematic match with the films. In talking to people who have been to some of these pairings, they love a mix of the location being somewhere they maybe haven’t seen, but I think it adds another level of experience. Everyone is there for the same reason.

If you’re excited to see what the film has to offer and you’re excited to see what the location could bring, some people are experiencing these films for the first time and others remember them from their childhood. So there’s a mix of nostalgia and event experience.