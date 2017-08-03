Verdant Creek fire grows to 11,000 hectares

Parks Canada said they’re actively managing the Verdant Creek wildfire and maintained that it doesn’t currently directly threaten any communities.

In an update sent out Thursday afternoon Parks Canada said the fire remains west of the Continental Divide, but said it’s grown to approximately 11,000 hectares in size.

Early this week Parks Canada said the fire was 5,100 hectares.

Although not in any direct danger, residents of neighbouring communities should expect increased smoke as temperatures increase.

Highway 93 south through Kootenay National Park opened Wednesday evening, but the highway continues to be affected by wildfire, smoke and fire suppression activities and could be subject to temporary closures.

Parks Canada is encouraging people to check DriveBC and Alberta511 for up-to-date information.

As of Thursday, Parks Canada said additional areas have been closed proactively to ensure public safety and reduce potential for more starts and to facilitate fire operations.

As of Saturday, the south portion of the Rockwall Trail will be closed from Floe Lake trailhead on highway 93 south to Tumblim Pass, including Floe Lake and Numa creek backcountry campgrounds.

The following areas are also closed to ensure public safety and fire management operations:

- In Kootenay National Park

• Area northwest of the Honeymoon Pass Trail including the Hawk Creek Trail and Kootenay Park Lodge

• Portions of the Rockwall Trail

- In Banff National Park

• Ball Pass area from junction of Whistling Pass

• Sunshine Village and Sunshine Village Road

• All trails in the Egypt Lake area, including Healy Pass, Citadel Pass and Sunshine Meadows

• Brewster Creek area drainage

• Backcountry campgrounds Re16, E13, E5, Su8 and BW10