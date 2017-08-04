Brother and sister killed in fatal collision in grocery store parking lot

CALGARY — Two siblings have now died after a crash in a parking lot of a southeast Calgary grocery store.

The small car driven by the brother was T-boned at a high speed by a speeding truck on Wednesday.

He died at the scene but his sister, who was in her 20s, died in hospital on Friday.

Friends have identified the deceased as siblings Ritvik Bale and Rashmi Bale.

Officials with Trevi Pools and Spa have said the 39-year-old driver of the pickup, one of their employees, suffered a seizure before the collision.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.