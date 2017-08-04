Edward Downey to stand trial for murders of Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman November 2018

A trial date has been set for the Calgary man accused of killing a five-year-old girl and her mother last summer.

Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

The jury trial is set to last three weeks beginning November 26, 2018—nearly two and a half years after the killings— ending December 13, 2018.

Sara Baillie was discovered dead inside her Panorama Hills home on July 11, 2016, prompting a province-wide Amber Alert for five-year-old Taliya.

After three days and pleading from both the Calgary Police Service and Taliyah's family for her safe return, the Amber Alert was called off when Taliyah's body was found in a rural area east of the city.

In May 2017 Judge Gerry Meagher determined that there was sufficient evidence presented during a preliminary inquiry for the case to go to trial.

Downey pleaded not guilty back in 2016.