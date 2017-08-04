Family pleads for information into whereabouts of missing Alberta woman

A Nova-Scotia family is pleading with the public to help them locate their missing daughter and sister who has been living just outside of Calgary for the last few years.

Nicole Hiltz, who goes by Nikki, hasn’t been heard from since July 12 and hasn’t posted on social media since July 13—something her mother, Elizabeth Kelly, said is out of character for her.

“We usually talk about twice a week and FaceTime too,” she said.

Kelly said Hiltz has been living in Alberta for around five years. Most recently Hiltz was living in the Westbrook area, near Cochrane, in a tent.

“That’s where she’s been hanging her hat, so to speak,” she said.

The family filed a missing person report late last week and the Calgary Police Service confirmed that they are investigating Hiltz’s disappearance.

Kelly said they are pleading with Hiltz, or anyone who might have information as to her whereabouts, to contact them.

“Please, please, I’m asking from her whole family. Let her call or somehow let us know she’s okay,” said Kelly. “I won’t be satisfied until I hear her voice. We're all sick out of our minds worried about her.”