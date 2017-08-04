Londoners follow through with #ChrissySentMe request

Starting this week, as homeless people on the streets of London receive a bowl of soup and a cup of kindness, they will be reminded of a Calgary woman who lost her life to terror in that city.

Chrissy Archibald died on June 3 when terrorists used a van to strike pedestrians walking along London Bridge.

She was in the city with her fiancé Tyler Ferguson, also a Calgarian, when the attacks happened.

Born and raised in B.C., she graduated from Mount Royal University and had been working in Calgary for Alpha House, a homeless shelter that provides rehab services.

After her death, her family requested that people perform acts of kindness and charity in her name, and started the hashtag #chrissysentme.

Raymond Woolford, who runs a small community charity in London called We Care and works with the New Cross Food Bank, launched a GoFundMe campaign in the days after the attack.

“Our original plan was to buy a refrigerated van so that all the chilled food that most street projects cannot get – due to lack of transport or cold storage – could be shared,” he said.

Woolford set the lofty goal of raising £10,000, but said after several weeks, the campaign came up short, raising only several hundred pounds.

However, they chose to look on the bright side, and do the most they could do with the money provided.

“It is amazing what difference a penny or a pound can make when you have worked on street-based charity projects that struggle to buy the basics,” he said.

“We found that what all street projects needed, be it with homeless or the hungry or both, was commercial hot soup and drink dispensers.”

With the help of a local print shop, which donated the time and materials, Woolford was able to get an image of Chrissy on each of the dispensers.

The group also purchased high-visibility vests for workers, also emblazoned with her photo.

“Other street workers said they had a real need for high visibility safety tops so that they could be seen and be safe at night in the dark and people arriving for help could see at once who was in charge.”

He said although the dream of getting the refrigerated van has not gone away, his group is hoping to get the branded thermoses and vests out to other UK charities.

