November 2018 trial date set for Calgary couple accused in death of five-year-old

A Calgary couple accused with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy who died of traumatic injuries has been set for 2018.

Allan Edgardo Perdomo and Carolina Del Carmen Perdomo were charged in July 2016, a year after five-year-old Emilio was admitted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on July 10, 2015 unresponsive and suffering from seizures— he died a week later.

According to police, an autopsy conducted on Emilio revealed that he died as a result of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries including brain bleeds, a goose egg bruise, bruising on his chest and abdomen and a possible broken arm.

The Perdomo’s five-week trial has been set to begin November 13, 2018, ending December 14, 2018.

A defence lawyer appearing on behalf of the couple at the Calgary Courts Centre said they have a number of pre-trial applications to make in regards to length of the trial.

At the time of Emilio’s death he’d been living in Calgary for around a year after his mother sent him from Mexico in hopes of a better life for her son.

The Perdomos were originally identified by police as the boy’s grandparents but unsealed court documents later revealed that Allan is actually his father.

The documents state that Carolina had told police during an interview that her husband had gone to Mexico while they were married and had an affair.