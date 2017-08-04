Woman dead after being run over by garbage truck in northeast parking lot

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision involving a garbage truck that occurred Friday morning.

According to police, around 7:20 a.m. on Friday police were called to a parking lot at 2980 Street NW for reports of a fatal collision between a woman and a garbage truck.

It’s believed that a 2007 Mack Model 600 garbage truck, operated by a 58-year-old man, was picking up waste from a large bin located in the parking lot.

An unidentified female pedestrian, who had not been seen as the driver entered the parking lot, was hit by the right rear side of the garbage truck.

As the truck was backing up the pedestrian was knocked down and dragged a short distance before being run over as the truck drove forward.

The garbage truck completed turning around in the parking lot, and then saw the pedestrian lying on the ground and stopped.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene by emergency responders. The driver of the garbage truck sustained no injuries.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the collision.