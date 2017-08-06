News / Calgary

A list of Canada's busiest national parks and historic sites

CALGARY — National Parks are usually busy on summer long weekends, but Parks Canada has been bracing for even bigger numbers in 2017 as it offers free entry to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. But the loads aren't expected to be spread evenly. In documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act, Parks Canada says 65 per cent of visitors area expected to be concentrated in 20 places.

Here is a list of the busiest sites, by projected number of visitors, based on a forecast for 2016-17:

Parks

Banff, Alta. — 4,171,307

Jasper, Alta. — 2,394,254

Mount Revelstoke-Glacier, B.C. — 805,330

Bruce Peninsula and Fathom Five Marine Park, Ont. — 743,775

Yoho, B.C. — 692,942

Prince Edward Island National Park, P.E.I. — 574,996

Waterton Lakes, Alta. — 542,198

Kootenay, B.C. — 530,846

Elk Island, Alta. — 360,462

Fundy, N.B. — 325,438

Point Pelee, Ont. — 320,436

La Mauricie, Que. — 204,583

 

National historic sites and canals

Trent-Severn Waterway, Ont. — 1,163,704

Lachine Canal, Que. — 1,128,480

Rideau Canal, Ont. — 1,016,247

Halifax Citadel, N.S. — 473,684

Green Gables House, P.E.I. — 188,770

St-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal, Que. — 179,710

Fortress of Louisbourg, N.S. — 95,021

Forts-et-Chateaux-Saint-Louis, Que. — 48,604

