A list of Canada's busiest national parks and historic sites
CALGARY — National Parks are usually busy on summer long weekends, but Parks Canada has been bracing for even bigger numbers in 2017 as it offers free entry to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. But the loads aren't expected to be spread evenly. In documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act, Parks Canada says 65 per cent of visitors area expected to be concentrated in 20 places.
Here is a list of the busiest sites, by projected number of visitors, based on a forecast for 2016-17:
Parks
Banff, Alta. — 4,171,307
Jasper, Alta. — 2,394,254
Mount Revelstoke-Glacier, B.C. — 805,330
Bruce Peninsula and Fathom Five Marine Park, Ont. — 743,775
Yoho, B.C. — 692,942
Prince Edward Island National Park, P.E.I. — 574,996
Waterton Lakes, Alta. — 542,198
Kootenay, B.C. — 530,846
Elk Island, Alta. — 360,462
Fundy, N.B. — 325,438
Point Pelee, Ont. — 320,436
La Mauricie, Que. — 204,583
National historic sites and canals
Trent-Severn Waterway, Ont. — 1,163,704
Lachine Canal, Que. — 1,128,480
Rideau Canal, Ont. — 1,016,247
Halifax Citadel, N.S. — 473,684
Green Gables House, P.E.I. — 188,770
St-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal, Que. — 179,710
Fortress of Louisbourg, N.S. — 95,021
Forts-et-Chateaux-Saint-Louis, Que. — 48,604
Urban Compass Calgary
Urban Compass Calgary