Driving lesson in Calgary ends with crash through barrier onto train platform

CALGARY — A woman's driving lesson in Calgary ended abruptly when the vehicle she was driving left a parking lot, crashed through a barrier and landed metres below onto a train platform.

Police say family members were teaching the woman to drive in the parking lot of a mosque on Sunday morning when she lost control of the Infiniti SUV.

It plummeted nearly three metres to the platform of a light rail transit station below.

The three occupants of the SUV were not seriously injured in the crash and, according to EMS officials, refused medical assessment.

No one on the platform was hurt.

Service on the line was temporarily disrupted, but the station reopened shortly after noon.