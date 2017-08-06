Driving lesson in Calgary ends with crash through barrier onto train platform
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — A woman's driving lesson in Calgary ended abruptly when the vehicle she was driving left a parking lot, crashed through a barrier and landed metres below onto a train platform.
Police say family members were teaching the woman to drive in the parking lot of a mosque on Sunday morning when she lost control of the Infiniti SUV.
It plummeted nearly three metres to the platform of a light rail transit station below.
The three occupants of the SUV were not seriously injured in the crash and, according to EMS officials, refused medical assessment.
No one on the platform was hurt.
Service on the line was temporarily disrupted, but the station reopened shortly after noon.
(CTV Calgary)
Most Popular
-
-
'It's not Blackfoot:' Artist speaks out about Calgary art installation on Bowfort Road interchange
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
-
Family pleads for information into whereabouts of missing Alberta woman
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary