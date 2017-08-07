Calgary criminal justice expert says pardoning pot charges no simple task

People with a record of pot possession should be able to access a ‘simplified, free’ Record Suspension process, a for-profit advocate for Canadians with criminal records said in a report issued Thursday.

AllCleared, formerly Pardon Services Canada, released a set of recommendations including eliminating fees for Record Suspensions, or ‘pardons’ of non-violent marijuana-related convictions.

According to Statistics Canada, 17,733 people were charged with offences related to marijuana possession in 2016.

Individuals currently have to wait five years from the date of sentence completion to apply for a record suspension, which takes several months to complete.

“Many young people who are struggling with unemployment, student loans and other pressures cannot access the record suspension program until many years later,” part of the report reads, citing a lack of finances and understanding of the process as examples.

“Our recommendation is that people with non-violent marijuana offences should be able to access a simplified, free process … The wait time should be set at three years for summary offences at the most,” it reads.

It’s not that easy, according to a criminal justice professor with Mount Royal University (MRU).

“It’s a much more complicated thing than the report suggests,” said Doug King with the department of justice studies at MRU. “The government of Canada is not making marijuana use legal, what it’s doing is decriminalizing some aspects of marijuana use.”

Not only would the process take up plenty of time and resources, but King said the cost to sift through thousands of criminal records and then take marijuana possession charges off the main police record would be huge.