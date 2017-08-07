Calgary's Tour de Bowness attracts top talent

Give it a few years, and Calgary’s own Tour de France might give the original a run for its money.

The ever-growing, multi-stage event was started by the owners of Bowcycle in Bowness 16 years ago and attracts top cycling talent from around Western Canada.

The first stage, held on Saturday, is a road race that weaves around Horse Creek Road just outside Cochrane. Competitors can choose from three different lengths between 132 km and 88 km.

This year, professional road-cyclist Derrick St. John won the main event, the Category 1/2 132-kilometre road race, with a time of 3 hours, 23 minutes and 15 seconds.

Andrew Davidson and Kellen Viznaugh finished with the same time, according to official results posted online.

Edmontonian and 2012 Summer Olympics women’s team pursuit bronze-medalist Tara Whitten placed seventh overall in the Women’s 123 km road race.

She, along with those who finished first-through-sixth, had a time of 3 hours, 36 minutes and 45 seconds.

Previously, the second stage, a one-kilometre Hill Climb, was held at Winsport but this year, riders sprinted up Mackay Road near the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Darren Welsh came in first place with a time of one minute, 43 seconds, according to the event’s website.

“Most definitely” I’ll be returning, said Corey Holowaychuck, after competing in the third and final event of the weekend – the Criterium – for the first time. “The competition is great, the people are great, and it’s something you get to challenge yourself with. It’s really good,” he said.

The Criterium is speed focused: riders try to keep up with the group while flying around a 960-metre block on Bowness Road. Fall behind, and one risks elimination.

“It’s tough to keep up – if you don’t stick with the pack, you just keep falling back more and more,” Holowaychuck explained.

He said it takes mental and physical preparedness to cycle competitively.

“It's strategic and tactical,” he added.

Holowaychuck’s wife Sam described herself as a casual cyclist but enthusiastic cheerleader.