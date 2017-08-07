News / Calgary

Child dies in collision near Medicine Hat

Three other people were taken to hospital in critical condition when a car and tractor-trailer collided

In addition to the fatality, the crash sent three people to hospital.

RCMP logo

A 9-year-old girl died in a collision between a car and a semi-tractor trailer near Medicine Hat on Monday.

RCMP say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 41.

The victim was a passenger in the car. Two 12-year-old girls and the female driver of the car, a Pontiac Sunfire, are in hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

