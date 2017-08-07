Lethbridge police investigating sudden death
A man's body was discovered on August 6.
Lethbridge police are investigating a sudden death after a local resident's body was found on Saturday.
A passerby called 911 at approximately 2:50 p.m. on August 6 to report a body was in an alley alongside the 1600 block of 5 Avenue north, a news release said.
The man was identified only as a 47-year-old resident of Lethbridge.
An autopsy has been scheduled for August 8 in Calgary.
More information is expected to be released once it has been completed, Lethbridge police said.
