Lethbridge police investigating sudden death

Lethbridge police are investigating a sudden death after a local resident's body was found on Saturday.

A passerby called 911 at approximately 2:50 p.m. on August 6 to report a body was in an alley alongside the 1600 block of 5 Avenue north, a news release said.

The man was identified only as a 47-year-old resident of Lethbridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for August 8 in Calgary.

More information is expected to be released once it has been completed, Lethbridge police said.
 

