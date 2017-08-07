News / Calgary

Shooting in NE Calgary sends one to hospital

Calgary police said they do not believe the incident was random

Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in Pineridge early Sunday morning.

Elizabeth Cameron

A man was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after being shot in the northeast community of Pineridge, Calgary police said.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to Pine Hill Road and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

They were transported in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to Calgary Police.

No suspects in are in custody and the investigation continued Sunday, but the incident is not believed to be random.

