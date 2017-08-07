Southern Alberta communities asked to save water
Okotoks, Turner Valley and Black Diamond are under temporary outdoor water bans
A hot summer has put several southern Albertan communities under outdoor watering bans as they try to replenish their emergency reserves.
Okotoks, Black Diamond and Turner Valley have all temporarily banned filling outdoor swimming pools or hot tubs and the use of sprinklers and hoses.
Fines for non-compliance range from $250 to $1,500.
Residents are also asked to conserve water they use at home.
This summer has been the hottest on record in Alberta, according to Environment Canada.
