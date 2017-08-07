News / Calgary

Southern Alberta communities asked to save water

Okotoks, Turner Valley and Black Diamond are under temporary outdoor water bans

Residents have also been asked to conserve water within their homes.

A hot summer has put several southern Albertan communities under outdoor watering bans as they try to replenish their emergency reserves.

Okotoks, Black Diamond and Turner Valley have all temporarily banned filling outdoor swimming pools or hot tubs and the use of sprinklers and hoses.

Fines for non-compliance range from $250 to $1,500.

Residents are also asked to conserve water they use at home.

This summer has been the hottest on record in Alberta, according to Environment Canada.

