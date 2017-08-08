Beakerhead tickets go live

As Beakerhead locks in its gears for another science-meets-fun event this September, they’ve just opened up ticket sales to their more than 50 events this year.

Every year, Beakerhead creates cool partnerships between Calgary organizations for their events.

The line up this year includes The Science of Skin Deep – which takes place at Barron Tattoo Parlour, with a tattoo artist and a dermatologist.

Attendees will be able to learn all about the science behind getting inked.

“Then you’ll get to put on some gloves, grab a tattoo needle and learn to tattoo on a different type of skin, like an orange peel,” said Beakerhead senior director Jasmine Palardy.

There’s also the Butcher This Anatomy Class, which teams up an anatomy expert with a butcher from Charcut.

They’ll bridge the gap between different cuts of meat and where they translate anatomical dissection.

“It’s a little macabre, but a really interesting way to learn science,” Palardy laughed.

Beyond the tattoos and the butchers however, one of this year’s coolest events is being put on by Beakerhead co-founder Jay Ingram.

He’ll be hosting a partially musical, partially scientific discussion behind the Science of Cats and Dogs.

“We’ll literally have cat wranglers and robot dogs,” Palardy explained. “People who are cat and dog behaviourists who know what your dog thinks about you. It’s really getting into the science behind the relationship between man and our domesticated best friends.”

Yep, real animals, robotic animals and the biggest questions any pet owner has asked. Palardy also said the event will be closed out by a Canadian icon – someone who is strongly associated with cats – but wouldn’t say who.

Of course, old favourite events will be back this year as well, like Extreme Board Gaming and the always popular street party Beakernight.