Calgary man brings home $4.7 million in 6/49 winnings
John Ghitan is heading to France and bringing some friends after his big win
A Calgary man says he's now retired after winning over $4.7 million on the July 29 Lotto 6/49 draw.
John Ghitan bought his winnning ticket at the Bowmar Food Store on 18 Street NW. It was actually a free ticket from a previous purchase.
Ghitan checked his ticket online and could not believe that the numbers were matching.
“I underlined the numbers as I checked them, but I still thought I was looking at the wrong numbers,” he said. “I thought, ‘That can’t be right! Am I looking at the right game? Do I have the wrong date?
His winnings totalled $4,762,198.20, after sharing the jackpot with another winner in Ontario.
Ghitan is plannning a trip to France with friends now that he's retired.
