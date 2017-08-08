Calgary public art causing 'serious concern': Tsuut'ina Nation

The Tsuut'ina are offering elders and expertise to help determine what should be done with the Bowfoot Tower piece that now acts as a gateway into the City of Calgary.

Unveiled late last week as half of a $500,000 project, the city's literature described the piece as being in line with "Blackfoot cultural symbolism," which sparked concerns among Indigenous artists and the Calgary community about the consultation that was done by the non-Indigenous artists hailing from New York.

On Tuesday, after a weekend of public interest – and outcry – over the work, Tsuut'ina spokesman Kevin Littlelight offered an official statement.

"Tsuut’ina believes that attempting to reflect First Nations art or symbolism in the absence of collaboration with local First Nations artists and elders is not reflective of other recent steps by Calgary City Hall to respect Treaty 7 Nations," read the statement. "These steps have included progress in executing on the terms of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the raising of Treaty 7’s flag at City Hall."

Littlelight said they would gladly supply elders and cultural experts to assist what "next steps" for the piece "causing serious concern among both First Nation and non-First Nation people in Calgary and area."

This comes after the artist himself, Del Geist, told Metro the art wasn't Blackfoot but was meant to reference the deep ancient history of the region it's installed in.

"It's not Blackfoot at all, but we wanted to be gracious enough to use their symbolism of four, the number four. But they are not Blackfoot forms," he said. "We even had a tobacco ceremony with one of the elders just above the site."